Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Trading Down 4.7%

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.02 and last traded at $5.03. 821,640 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 5,979,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

Several research firms recently commented on GOTU. Citigroup upgraded Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.48 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Gaotu Techedu in a research note on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, China Renaissance lowered Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.35 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.12.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $108.20 million for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 5.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Gaotu Techedu by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,464,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,278,000 after buying an additional 2,214,765 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Gaotu Techedu by 21.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 279,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 49,540 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Gaotu Techedu by 986.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 398,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 361,684 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Gaotu Techedu by 5,100.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Gaotu Techedu by 3.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,672,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,724,000 after purchasing an additional 91,173 shares during the period. 15.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams.

