GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

GEE Group Price Performance

NYSE JOB opened at $0.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.55. GEE Group has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $0.63.

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). GEE Group had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $30.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.17 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that GEE Group will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About GEE Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of GEE Group by 127.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39,956 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GEE Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 705,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 47,236 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of GEE Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 9,182,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of GEE Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GEE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.05% of the company’s stock.

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

