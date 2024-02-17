GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
NYSE JOB opened at $0.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.55. GEE Group has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $0.63.
GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). GEE Group had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $30.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.17 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that GEE Group will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.
GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.
