General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Holdings Cut by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Motco lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of GE stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.16. The company had a trading volume of 6,876,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,850,526. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.25. General Electric has a 12 month low of $81.65 and a 12 month high of $150.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.62 and its 200 day moving average is $119.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on General Electric from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on General Electric from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

