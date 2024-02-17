Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Shares Down 3.9% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) traded down 3.9% during trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $10.01 and last traded at $10.48. 101,250 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 326,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.91.

The pipeline company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.31). Genesis Energy had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $774.10 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

Genesis Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 272.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on GEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Genesis Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GEL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genesis Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 83,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 245.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,157 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. 65.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genesis Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.75 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.