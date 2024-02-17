Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Genie Energy Stock Performance

Shares of GNE opened at $18.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.15. Genie Energy has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $30.90. The company has a market capitalization of $502.61 million, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.21.

Genie Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Genie Energy’s payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

Insider Activity at Genie Energy

Institutional Trading of Genie Energy

In related news, CFO Avi Goldin sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $84,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,343,199.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Alan B. Rosenthal sold 14,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total value of $416,422.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,013 shares in the company, valued at $583,741.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Avi Goldin sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $84,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,343,199.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,126 shares of company stock valued at $1,254,227. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNE. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Genie Energy during the second quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Genie Energy by 168.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Genie Energy by 42.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Genie Energy by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Genie Energy by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. 41.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genie Energy

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Genie Retail Energy and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy advisory and brokerage services; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

