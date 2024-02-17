Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Genie Energy Price Performance

Shares of GNE stock opened at $18.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $502.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.21. Genie Energy has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $30.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.15.

Get Genie Energy alerts:

Genie Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Genie Energy news, CFO Avi Goldin sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $84,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,343,199.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director James A. Courter sold 12,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $311,126.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 303,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,802.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Avi Goldin sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $84,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,343,199.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,126 shares of company stock valued at $1,254,227 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genie Energy by 232.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,316,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,614,000 after buying an additional 920,237 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Genie Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,229,806 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,594,000 after purchasing an additional 39,694 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Genie Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,209,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,100,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Genie Energy by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 714,685 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,547,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Genie Energy by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 384,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 200,299 shares during the last quarter. 41.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genie Energy

(Get Free Report)

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Genie Retail Energy and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy advisory and brokerage services; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genie Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genie Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.