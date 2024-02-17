Genpact (NYSE:G) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Genpact in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.11.

Genpact stock opened at $35.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.06 and a 200 day moving average of $35.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. Genpact has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $48.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 11,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,175 shares in the company, valued at $762,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Genpact by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Genpact by 442.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 54,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 44,053 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Genpact by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Genpact by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Genpact by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 132,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 65,042 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

