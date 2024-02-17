Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.700-9.900 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 9.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.8 billion-$24.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.1 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPC. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $168.33.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GPC

Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of GPC stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.93. 1,161,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,350. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.57. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $126.35 and a 1-year high of $181.37. The company has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 40.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genuine Parts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPC. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the second quarter worth $190,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 122.2% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the second quarter worth $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.