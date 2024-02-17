Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Gap Down to $144.04

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $144.04, but opened at $135.00. Genuine Parts shares last traded at $136.99, with a volume of 221,190 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GPC shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.33.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on GPC

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.57. The company has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.94.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 31.64%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 40.73%.

Institutional Trading of Genuine Parts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 29,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,988,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,026,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,986,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,344,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,249,779,000 after buying an additional 155,203 shares during the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.