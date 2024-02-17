Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC cut its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,201,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 869,555 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.54% of Gilead Sciences worth $1,438,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,188,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,838,000 after buying an additional 56,363 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 346,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,713,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $1,881,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 50.6% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.23.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.58. The company had a trading volume of 12,823,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,477,134. The stock has a market cap of $89.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.20. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.37 and a 12 month high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.07.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,992.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

