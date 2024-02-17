Gina A. Richardson Purchases 742 Shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Stock

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) Director Gina A. Richardson bought 742 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.57 per share, with a total value of $10,068.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,652.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Farmers National Banc Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of FMNB opened at $14.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $533.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average of $12.80. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.38 and a 52-week high of $14.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $44.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.65 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 19.57%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Farmers National Banc Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.75%.

FMNB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Farmers National Banc from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Institutional Trading of Farmers National Banc

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMNB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Farmers National Banc by 177.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Farmers National Banc by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Farmers National Banc by 179.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 215.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 573.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

Featured Articles

