Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 907,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,692 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 10.20% of Global X Internet of Things ETF worth $27,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 598,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,934,000 after buying an additional 66,502 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 341,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,504,000 after buying an additional 125,623 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 330,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,415,000 after buying an additional 164,351 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 174,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 144,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period.

Global X Internet of Things ETF Price Performance

Shares of SNSR stock opened at $34.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $287.98 million, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.24. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 1-year low of $27.94 and a 1-year high of $35.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.31.

Global X Internet of Things ETF Increases Dividend

Global X Internet of Things ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.147 per share. This is a positive change from Global X Internet of Things ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.

The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

