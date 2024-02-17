Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.53 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $570.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $574.42 million. Globant also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.50 EPS.
Globant Stock Down 6.3 %
Globant stock opened at $224.04 on Friday. Globant has a 52-week low of $135.40 and a 52-week high of $251.50. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.66 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.25.
Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $545.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.64 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 7.56%. Research analysts anticipate that Globant will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Globant during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Globant during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Globant during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Globant by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.
