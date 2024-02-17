Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.53 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $570.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $574.42 million. Globant also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.50 EPS.

Globant Stock Down 6.3 %

Globant stock opened at $224.04 on Friday. Globant has a 52-week low of $135.40 and a 52-week high of $251.50. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.66 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.25.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $545.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.64 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 7.56%. Research analysts anticipate that Globant will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Globant from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Globant in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Globant from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Globant from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Globant from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $241.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Globant during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Globant during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Globant during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Globant by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Further Reading

