Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target Raised to $272.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $266.00 to $272.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GLOB. UBS Group upped their price target on Globant from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $283.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Globant from $257.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Globant from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Globant from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globant presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $241.75.

Globant Trading Down 6.4 %

GLOB opened at $223.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.66 and a beta of 1.39. Globant has a 12 month low of $135.40 and a 12 month high of $251.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $234.83 and a 200 day moving average of $207.25.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $545.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.64 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 11.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that Globant will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globant

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Globant by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Globant by 29.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Globant by 86.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,988,000 after purchasing an additional 65,635 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Globant by 22.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 36.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Featured Articles

