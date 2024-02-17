GMS (NYSE:GMS) Hits New 12-Month High at $89.67

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $89.67 and last traded at $89.56, with a volume of 269058 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GMS has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on GMS from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stephens raised their target price on GMS from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on GMS from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.88.

Get GMS alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on GMS

GMS Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.52.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. GMS had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. GMS’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GMS

In other GMS news, CFO Scott M. Deakin sold 7,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $608,136.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,479.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 1,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $165,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott M. Deakin sold 7,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $608,136.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,479.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,073 shares of company stock worth $1,400,396. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in GMS by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of GMS by 1.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of GMS by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of GMS by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of GMS by 8.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GMS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.