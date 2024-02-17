GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Price Target Raised to $130.00

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $121.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GDDY. Evercore ISI downgraded GoDaddy from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Benchmark boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $122.13.

GoDaddy stock opened at $110.00 on Wednesday. GoDaddy has a fifty-two week low of $67.43 and a fifty-two week high of $113.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.84.

In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $420,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 153,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,173,997.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $420,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 153,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,173,997.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $34,962.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,214.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,797 shares of company stock worth $6,116,228. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 2,113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

