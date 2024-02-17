goeasy (TSE:GSY) PT Raised to C$195.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$193.00 to C$195.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GSY. National Bankshares upped their price objective on goeasy from C$190.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on goeasy from C$145.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on goeasy from C$177.00 to C$187.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Cormark upped their price objective on goeasy from C$193.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on goeasy from C$165.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$186.33.

TSE:GSY opened at C$177.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 28.46, a current ratio of 27.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$158.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$134.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.03. goeasy has a 12-month low of C$87.00 and a 12-month high of C$180.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.38%.

In related news, Director David Ingram sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$161.50, for a total transaction of C$387,600.00. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

