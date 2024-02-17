Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) Stock Holdings Increased by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Free Report) by 47.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GIGB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000.

GIGB traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $45.26. The company had a trading volume of 48,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,794. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.48. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $41.92 and a 1-year high of $46.53.

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

