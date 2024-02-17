Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 279.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,496 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.06% of Grand Canyon Education worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOPE. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 40.4% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 103.5% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 11,599 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 10.4% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 79,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,286,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 59.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,846,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 11.9% during the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 871,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,904,000 after acquiring an additional 92,445 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock traded down $3.27 on Friday, reaching $130.07. The stock had a trading volume of 364,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,727. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.61. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.65 and a fifty-two week high of $144.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOPE. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

