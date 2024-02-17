Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Short Interest Up 11.0% in January

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 654,200 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the January 15th total of 589,400 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 394,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPMT shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Trading Down 3.1 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 197.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 47.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPMT traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $4.71. 778,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,805. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average is $5.26. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.97 and a fifty-two week high of $6.41.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.99%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently -53.33%.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

Featured Articles

