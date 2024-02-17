Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Boosts Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 115.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 234,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,587 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $28,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at about $481,000. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH traded down $4.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,223,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,642,557. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.93. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.49 and a 52-week high of $231.42.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENPH. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enphase Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer raised Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.66.

In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $2,928,528.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $376,964.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

