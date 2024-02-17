Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 622,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 276,432 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $30,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLF. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $290,398,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $369,590,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,141,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,387 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 16.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,898,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 191.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,701,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $53.96. The company had a trading volume of 403,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,109. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.86. The company has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.53 and a 52 week high of $54.11.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Sun Life Financial Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.581 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.99%.

(Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.