Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Raises Stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,412,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244,884 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 1.18% of Celestica worth $34,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLS. Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 230,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,678,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Celestica by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Celestica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,287,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 27,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Celestica by 1,604.1% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 140,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 132,033 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CLS shares. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Celestica from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Celestica from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Celestica from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Celestica from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

Shares of NYSE:CLS traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.53. 1,850,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,769,662. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Celestica Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $40.22.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

