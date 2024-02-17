Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GGAL opened at $20.56 on Wednesday. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $22.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.20 and a 200 day moving average of $15.81.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Financiero Galicia

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 94.2% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 36,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 17,592 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 35.0% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 31,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 83.9% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 343,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 156,789 shares during the period.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

