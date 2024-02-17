GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Stock Position Raised by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC lifted its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,417 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in GSK by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,099,513 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $656,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,161 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in GSK by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 280,241 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,159,000 after buying an additional 13,934 shares during the period. Callodine Capital Management LP increased its holdings in GSK by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 475,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,219,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in GSK by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,266,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,909,000 after buying an additional 634,070 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in GSK by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,625,585 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,927,000 after buying an additional 638,544 shares during the period. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Price Performance

NYSE:GSK traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.94. 3,765,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,733,641. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $33.20 and a 12 month high of $42.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.04 and a 200 day moving average of $36.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $86.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64.

GSK Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3564 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GSK

About GSK

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.