H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Stake Boosted by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Free Report) by 88.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,654 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in H.B. Fuller were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in H.B. Fuller by 11.0% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 66,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after acquiring an additional 6,606 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC increased its stake in H.B. Fuller by 133.4% in the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 183,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,107,000 after acquiring an additional 104,755 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in H.B. Fuller by 150.7% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 105,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,556,000 after acquiring an additional 63,524 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in H.B. Fuller by 2.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 33,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in H.B. Fuller by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,037,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,170,000 after acquiring an additional 37,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of H.B. Fuller stock opened at $77.31 on Friday. H.B. Fuller has a 1-year low of $62.57 and a 1-year high of $83.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.52.

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $903.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. H.B. Fuller’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.66%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FUL shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

In related news, VP Muhammad Shahbaz Malik sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $1,067,920.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,089 shares in the company, valued at $693,308.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Heather Campe sold 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.83, for a total value of $265,063.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Muhammad Shahbaz Malik sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $1,067,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,089 shares in the company, valued at $693,308.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,693 shares of company stock worth $2,353,357 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, India, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally.

