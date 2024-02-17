Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HALO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $36.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 7.63. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.22. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $51.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.21.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $396,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 151,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,020,232.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,335,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,273,000 after buying an additional 38,342 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,712,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,632,000 after buying an additional 253,363 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 4,323,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,949,000 after buying an additional 28,328 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,200,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,226,000 after buying an additional 595,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,730,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,481,000 after buying an additional 98,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

