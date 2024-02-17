Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Earns “Buy” Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $55.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s FY2025 earnings at $4.97 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.39.

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $43.86 on Tuesday. Hancock Whitney has a 1-year low of $31.02 and a 1-year high of $51.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.00 and a 200 day moving average of $41.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $308.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.51 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 12.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $183,021.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,924.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $183,021.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,924.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO D Shane Loper sold 17,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $828,068.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,589 shares of company stock worth $1,475,848. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

