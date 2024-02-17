Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.420-0.480 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.4 billion-$5.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.6 billion. Hanesbrands also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to -0.100–0.040 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on HBI. StockNews.com upgraded Hanesbrands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.90.

Shares of NYSE HBI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.28. The stock had a trading volume of 10,101,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,977,079. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average of $4.40. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $5.96.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 683,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,174,000 after acquiring an additional 26,548 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 15,870 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Hanesbrands by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 361,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 65,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Hanesbrands by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 235,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 65,846 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

