Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 3,604,128 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 657% from the previous session’s volume of 476,282 shares.The stock last traded at $27.04 and had previously closed at $26.77.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.14 and a 200 day moving average of $26.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Trading of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RODM. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 626.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 347.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 249.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter.

About Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

