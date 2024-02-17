Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HWBK opened at $22.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.37 million, a PE ratio of 173.18 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Hawthorn Bancshares has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.12.

Hawthorn Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s payout ratio is 516.95%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawthorn Bancshares

In other Hawthorn Bancshares news, Director Douglas Todd Eden bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.32 per share, with a total value of $156,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 265,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 217,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after buying an additional 13,718 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 176,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 83,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 71,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. 20.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

