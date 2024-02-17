HC Wainwright Increases Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Price Target to $110.00

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VIR. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Shares of VIR opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. Vir Biotechnology has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $29.17. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.11.

In other news, EVP Phillip Pang sold 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $34,007.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,312.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIR. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 11,534 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,396,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,790,000 after purchasing an additional 88,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 612,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,749,000 after purchasing an additional 291,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

