HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Precision BioSciences Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of DTIL stock opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.41. Precision BioSciences has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $37.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average of $12.00.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Precision BioSciences

In other news, CEO Michael Amoroso sold 4,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $49,453.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,314.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 6,005 shares of company stock valued at $64,854 in the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Precision BioSciences by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 19,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 7,967 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 235.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 18,005 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 37.99% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops ex vivo allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T immunotherapies and in vivo therapies for genetic and infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.