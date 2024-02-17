HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.
Precision BioSciences Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of DTIL stock opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.41. Precision BioSciences has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $37.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average of $12.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at Precision BioSciences
In other news, CEO Michael Amoroso sold 4,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $49,453.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,314.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 6,005 shares of company stock valued at $64,854 in the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Precision BioSciences
Precision BioSciences Company Profile
Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops ex vivo allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T immunotherapies and in vivo therapies for genetic and infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders.
