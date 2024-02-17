Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Acquired by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $30,016.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,351.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $30,016.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,351.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Phil Mottram sold 50,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $845,677.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,834.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 303,575 shares of company stock worth $4,989,141 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $14.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.47.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.77%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HPE shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

