Horizen (ZEN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $154.83 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded 22% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for about $10.55 or 0.00020816 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 32.6% against the dollar. Horizen has a market capitalization of $154.83 million and approximately $43.44 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Horizen alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00049074 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00045282 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,678,856 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.