Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,265,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,077 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $36,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $410,211,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,080,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,516,000 after buying an additional 3,240,590 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 102.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,000,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526,434 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 18.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,392,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $19.72 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $20.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.47.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous None dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 76.19%.

In other news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $280,737.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 441,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,731,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $94,247.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,007.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $280,737.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 441,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,731,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,219 shares of company stock valued at $844,318 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

