HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.480-1.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $596.0 million-$598.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $587.3 million. HubSpot also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.860-6.940 EPS.

HubSpot Stock Performance

HubSpot stock opened at $613.50 on Friday. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $356.07 and a 1-year high of $660.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $580.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $517.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HUBS shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $631.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 969 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $591,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,225 shares in the company, valued at $4,407,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.99, for a total transaction of $3,960,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 554,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,368,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 969 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $591,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,407,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,036 shares of company stock valued at $22,404,275 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HubSpot

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,107,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 6,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 363,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,034,000 after acquiring an additional 50,161 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Further Reading

