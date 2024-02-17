Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Head-To-Head Analysis

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Free Report) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Icosavax has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.6% of Icosavax shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.6% of Icosavax shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Icosavax N/A -43.06% -39.53% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals -74.43% N/A -39.26%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Icosavax and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Icosavax and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Icosavax 0 2 1 0 2.33 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals 0 0 8 0 3.00

Icosavax currently has a consensus price target of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 73.09%. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $13.63, indicating a potential upside of 130.15%. Given BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BioCryst Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Icosavax.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Icosavax and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Icosavax $580,000.00 1,322.20 -$91.76 million ($2.22) -6.90 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals $317.56 million 3.82 -$247.12 million ($1.25) -4.74

Icosavax has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals. Icosavax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals beats Icosavax on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Icosavax

Icosavax, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases through virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology. Its lead product candidate IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (hMPV) VLP vaccine. The company also develops IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; and IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target. Icosavax, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema. It is also developing BCX9930, an oral factor D inhibitor for complement-mediated diseases; and Galidesivir, to treat various RNA viruses, including Marburg, Yellow Fever, Ebola, and Zika. The company has collaborations and in-license relationships with the Torii Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; Seqirus UK Limited; Shionogi & Co., Ltd.; Green Cross Corporation; National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority; the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; and The University of Alabama at Birmingham, as well as Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and Industrial Research, Ltd. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

