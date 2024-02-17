IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of IMAX from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IMAX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of IMAX from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IMAX has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.14.

Get IMAX alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IMAX

IMAX Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IMAX

NYSE IMAX opened at $15.08 on Tuesday. IMAX has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $21.82. The company has a market cap of $823.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.99.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in IMAX by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in IMAX by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in IMAX by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in IMAX by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 241,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in IMAX by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IMAX

(Get Free Report)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.