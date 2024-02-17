Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 755,800 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the January 15th total of 827,100 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 261,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of NYSE:NGVT opened at $47.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.25. Ingevity has a twelve month low of $36.66 and a twelve month high of $90.81. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 29.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,682,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,485 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,743,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,760,000 after acquiring an additional 153,530 shares during the last quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 11.6% in the second quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,401,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,666,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 3.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,067,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,435,000 after acquiring an additional 73,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,854,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,572,000 after acquiring an additional 677,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NGVT shares. CJS Securities lowered Ingevity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Ingevity from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

