Insider Buying: Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Director Purchases 3,945 Shares of Stock

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) Director Melvina Wong-Zaza bought 3,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,524.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,595 shares in the company, valued at $42,669.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Kearny Financial Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of Kearny Financial stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.99 and a 52-week high of $10.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.74.
Kearny Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.73%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kearny Financial
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com cut Kearny Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.
Kearny Financial Company Profile
Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.
