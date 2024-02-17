Insider Buying: Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Director Purchases 3,945 Shares of Stock

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) Director Melvina Wong-Zaza bought 3,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,524.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,595 shares in the company, valued at $42,669.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kearny Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Kearny Financial stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.99 and a 52-week high of $10.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.74.

Kearny Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kearny Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRNY. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Kearny Financial by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 656,009 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 590,408 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kearny Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,599,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kearny Financial by 26.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,856,898 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,078,000 after acquiring an additional 392,181 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in Kearny Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $2,553,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kearny Financial by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 761,780 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 184,910 shares during the period. 64.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Kearny Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

