Insider Buying: The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Director Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) Director Eric Tveter acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.18 per share, with a total value of $11,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,718 shares in the company, valued at $231,627.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

First of Long Island Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ FLIC opened at $11.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $256.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.67. The First of Long Island Co. has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $17.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.20.

First of Long Island Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in First of Long Island by 249.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in First of Long Island during the third quarter worth $110,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in First of Long Island by 110.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in First of Long Island during the second quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts.

