Insider Buying: The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Director Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) Director Eric Tveter acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.18 per share, with a total value of $11,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,718 shares in the company, valued at $231,627.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
First of Long Island Stock Down 1.4 %
NASDAQ FLIC opened at $11.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $256.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.67. The First of Long Island Co. has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $17.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.20.
First of Long Island Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.79%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com raised First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th.
About First of Long Island
The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts.
