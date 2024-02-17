Insider Selling: Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) General Counsel Sells 421 Shares of Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) General Counsel James Herriott sold 421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $25,862.03. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,494 shares in the company, valued at $398,926.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

Exact Sciences stock opened at $60.97 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $58.37 and a 12 month high of $100.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.10 and its 200-day moving average is $70.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Exact Sciences by 459.5% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

