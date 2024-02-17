Insider Selling: Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) VP Sells 354 Shares of Stock

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) VP Gina Harrison sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $40,356.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,388. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Qorvo stock opened at $112.17 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.62 and a 12-month high of $114.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of -52.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.55.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Qorvo by 75.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.
Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.
