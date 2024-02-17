Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.50-10.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.32.

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NSIT opened at $179.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Insight Enterprises has a one year low of $117.99 and a one year high of $194.57.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The software maker reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.06). Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NSIT shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Insight Enterprises from $184.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,897,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $418,233,000 after buying an additional 43,008 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 3,760.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,618 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 921,122 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 811,951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,414,000 after purchasing an additional 476,084 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 173.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 752,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,790,000 after purchasing an additional 477,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 603,666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,300,000 after purchasing an additional 27,624 shares during the period.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

