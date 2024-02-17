Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $192.61, but opened at $172.20. Insight Enterprises shares last traded at $179.92, with a volume of 61,674 shares trading hands.

The software maker reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.07%. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $184.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insight Enterprises

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 37.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 0.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period.

Insight Enterprises Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.55.

About Insight Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.