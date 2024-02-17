Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $214.37

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $214.37 and last traded at $211.73, with a volume of 34525 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $212.22.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IBP. StockNews.com upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.26.

In other Installed Building Products news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total value of $823,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,972,973.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $507,990,000 after purchasing an additional 405,604 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,629,000 after purchasing an additional 329,661 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,696,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 540,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,806,000 after purchasing an additional 217,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,964,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

