Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Given New C$235.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$225.00 to C$235.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Intact Financial from C$221.00 to C$247.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Intact Financial from C$232.00 to C$252.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Intact Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$236.40.

Shares of TSE:IFC opened at C$228.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$40.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. Intact Financial has a 1-year low of C$182.01 and a 1-year high of C$229.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$206.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$202.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This is a boost from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Intact Financial’s payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

In other news, Senior Officer Benoit Morissette sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$226.23, for a total transaction of C$1,583,589.00. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance.

