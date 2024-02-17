Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Trading Down 4.3%

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $99.62 and last traded at $100.55. 43,350 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 225,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Integer from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.83.

Integer Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.86 and its 200-day moving average is $89.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.09.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. Integer had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $413.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integer

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 420.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Integer by 483.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Integer by 129.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Integer by 28.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Integer during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

