Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WEL) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WEL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,020 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 3.04% of Integrated Wellness Acquisition worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Integrated Wellness Acquisition by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Integrated Wellness Acquisition by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 140,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Integrated Wellness Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $511,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integrated Wellness Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $593,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Integrated Wellness Acquisition by 33.9% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 267,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 67,811 shares during the period. 33.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Integrated Wellness Acquisition alerts:

Integrated Wellness Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of WEL stock remained flat at $11.23 during trading hours on Friday. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,593. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.06. Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $12.41.

Integrated Wellness Acquisition Company Profile

Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the health, nutrition, fitness, wellness, and beauty sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Wellness Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Wellness Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.